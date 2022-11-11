Julia Fox stunned by TikToker’s viral “skin tape” anti-aging hack

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

Actress and model Julia Fox was quite impressed with one TikToker’s viral anti-aging hack using tape to hold her face up at night – but commenters weren’t here for it.

TikTok is home to a haven of fashion and beauty tricks. However, some of these so-called ‘hacks’ are a bit more complicated than others… and some are downright confusing.

In fact, some of these beauty tips have come under fire from TikTok viewers, like when one user claimed she “trained” her facial muscles to stop moving as a way to prevent getting fine lines and wrinkles.

Now, another TikToker has come forward with her method on how she combats smile lines — and she does it by fighting gravity with face tape.

TikTok user Valerie ‘officiallyval’ says that she’s been taping her face at night for a while now as a way to fight off facial asymmetry and wrinkles.

More specifically, she uses skin tape, which is generally used for first-aid bandages. When using the tape overnight, Valerie claims that her wrinkles “aren’t as bad” as they usually are when she wakes up in the morning.

“I feel like at night, when I’m sleeping, I feel like I scrunch up my face, because sometimes I’ll wake up with one little fine line, and I’m like, where is this from?” the influencer said. “So I’ve been taping this here, and I wake up without any wrinkles there.”

Julia Fox reacts to viral TikTok face-taping beauty hack

Valerie’s TikTok clip has racked up over 2.6 million views at the time of writing and even caught the attention of actress and model Julia Fox, who admitted that she also uses the trick to combat ageing.

“Omggg, I thought I was the only person that did this,” she wrote in a comment.

However, many viewers weren’t excited about Valerie’s anti-aging method, with quite a few commenters telling the influencer to “free herself” from beauty standards and enjoy getting older.

“Girl, free yourself,” one user wrote. “You’re beautiful.”

“…it’s okay to age,” another commented. “It’s okay.”

Valerie has since replied to some of the critical comments on her post, saying in response to one user’s advice: “Ageing is a privilege. Don’t take the title too seriously, ageing is beautiful.”

This is just the latest beauty tip to garner criticism after experts warned against using calamine lotion on the face as a makeup primer.