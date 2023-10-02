Joe Rogan praises Jake Paul as “the man” for boxing fight promotions

Joe Rogan gave a shoutout to Jake Paul on his recent episode of the JRE MMA show, calling the YouTuber-turned-boxer “the man.”

Since getting involved with the fight game, Jake Paul has gotten plenty of flowers from different experts, fighters, and sometimes, even fans. Mike Tyson has strongly backed ‘The Problem Child’ as they’ve routinely joked about fighting each other.

Joe Rogan has, also, been on Jake and his brother Logan’s side, despite being a bit of a skeptic at first. The UFC commentator has routinely praised Jake’s skills and defended him from some claims that his fights are rigged, saying the YouTuber does have serious power in the face of “dumb” critics.

Seeing as Logan is getting ready to fight Dillon Danis, their names came up on episode 147 of his JRE MMA show with UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley, with Rogan calling Danis a “great troll” at times. However, he also found time to give a shoutout to Jake.

Joe Rogan shouts out Jake Paul as “the man”

Rogan and O’Malley spoke about fighters lacking self-promotion these days and handing their brand off to other people. That, Joe pointed out, prompts some fighters to not hit the potential they have to make money – something Jake doesn’t lack.

“Jake Paul is the f**king man. Like, what he’s done is pretty amazing,” Rogan said just prior to touching on Logan’s upcoming fight with Dillon.

He came back around to Jake a few moments later, noting that his fight with Ben Askren was worth more to the former MMA star than he made his whole UFC career.

It’s not just his own fights that Jake promotes these days, his Most Valuable Promotions brand has a growing stable of fighters, with the biggest being Amanda Serrano.

He has noted that it is something he’ll continue with once his in-ring career is done too, so he clearly isn’t going anywhere.