Joe Rogan praises Dillon Danis for being a “great troll” amid Logan Paul feud

Joe Rogan praised Dillon Danis for being a “great troll” amid his ongoing feud with upcoming boxing opponent Logan Paul and his fiance, Nina Agdal.

Dillon Danis is set to touch gloves with Logan Paul on October 14. In an apparent attempt to promote the fight, Danis has been antagonizing Paul on social media for weeks by taking shots at his fiance, Danish model Nina Agdal.

Shortly after the couple announced their engagement, Danis began to post photos of Agdal with other famous men to Twitter/X, insinuating that she’d slept with them and taking shots at the model’s supposed “body count.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The issue got so heated that Agdal eventually filed a lawsuit against Danis for posting explicit images and videos of her without permission, some of which she claims were stolen in a “hack” from her social media accounts. She was also granted a restraining order against the fighter — something he didn’t show up to court for.

While many fans think Danis has gone too far in his attempt to rile up Logan, many more are on his side, praising his skills at getting under Paul’s skin… a sentiment that podcast host Joe Rogan agreed with.

Article continues after ad

Joe Rogan says Dillon Danis is a “great troll” as Logan Paul feud continues

During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience with special guest Sean O’Malley, Rogan discussed the upcoming Danis vs Paul fight and admitted that Dillon is a “great troll” for promoting the bout in such a way.

Article continues after ad

“He’s a great troll,” Rogan said. “For a guy who… the last time he fought was in Bellator, like when? How long ago was that?”

“Probably four or five years ago,” O’Malley guessed.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

(Topic begins at 1:25)

Article continues after ad

Rogan went on to discuss Danis’ boxing skills, saying that although he’s an “elite grappler,” his boxing skills leave room for improvement. He also compared the bout to Jake Paul vs Ben Askren, where Paul came out on top in spite of Askren’s status as a former Olympic wrestler.

“It’s not like Dillon is an absolutely terrible striker,” Rogan continued. “But he’s not a striker. He’s an elite grappler. His grappling is f*cking amazing. I mean, he’s really f*cking good. On the ground, he’s sensational. That kid has some serious jiu-jitsu. But he’s not known for being a boxer.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“It’s like the Ben Askren situation, you know? Jake Paul offers you more money probably than he made in his entire UFC career for a boxing match after you’ve had a hip replacement. And you’re like, ‘F*ck it, I’m in.'”

YouTube: Misfits Boxing Dillon Danis is in the midst of a bitter online feud with upcoming boxing opponent Logan Paul.

The October 14 PRIME card has certainly garnered a ton of attention as the date draws closer and closer.

With fans worried that Danis might pull out of the bout at the last minute, there’s no telling what will happen… but until then, keep it locked to Dexerto for more influencer-boxing news and drama.

Article continues after ad