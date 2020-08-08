Joe Rogan goes viral with "bizarre" transformation using photo filter

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan went viral on August 7th after sharing his crazy transformation on Instagram using photo filters. The UFC commentator hit out at the social media feature as being "damaging" to young girls.

Over the last decade, Joe Rogan's rise in podcasting has been nothing short of meteoric. The personality pulls in millions of listeners every week, and has had some of the world's most interesting guests – from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, to Iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr.

Advertisement

The comedian went viral on social media on August 7 after he shared his disturbing transformation on Instagram using photo filters. The star demonstrated to followers how "deceptive" picture editing tools have become, and cautioned that they can be damaging to young girls.

Joe Rogan & his crazy Instagram transformation

Rogan went viral after posting an image of a young woman on his Instagram, before revealing that the person in the photo was actually him. The star explained that his 10-year-old daughter created the transformation using filters.

Advertisement

"My 10 year old daughter is laughing hysterically because she took a picture of my ugly chimp face making kissy lips and ran it through some satanic filter designed to steal women’s self esteem through pure deception and f**kery, and this is the result," he wrote.

The 52-year-old continued to slam the editing tools, calling them "bizarre" while also saying that they are an example of how "distorted young women's expectations of beauty" have become due to them. He then cautioned followers by stating, "Protect yourself, my friends. The internet is trying to rob you of your happiness."

The post exploded on social media, with over 511k people liking it at the time of writing. Many users commented on the picture claiming that it was "terrifying." Joe Rogan followed up the post by showing the original photo that was ran through the filter and said, "The original photo before the satanic filters. The devil is real, ya’ll."

Advertisement

This isn't the first time the commentator has spoken up about the dangers of social media. During a May podcast with Hollywood actor Kevin Hart, he explained how sites like Twitter and Facebook make people become obsessed with negativity.

Read More: Dr Disrespect addresses Twitch ban in first YouTube stream back



If nothing else, his viral Instagram post is the perfect example of how easily things can be distorted online. Editing tools have now become so advanced, that even a 52-year-old man can pass for a young woman.