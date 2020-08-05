Pokimane announces extended break from streaming and social media

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys published a message to Twitter on August 5, revealing that she will be taking a month-long break from streaming after quarantine and overwork have burned her out.

Anys is one of Twitch’s most popular broadcasters, boasting over five million followers on the platform, as well as finding success on other social media outlets like YouTube and Instagram.

However, the streamer has been a subject of contention lately, after angry fans expressed dismay that she was keeping her relationship under wraps — but that doesn’t seem to be the reason as to why she’s taking a step back from the camera.

In a tweet on August 5, Imane explained that she will be taking a month-long break from posting on social media and streaming on Twitch after keeping a consistent schedule over almost 6 years on the platform.

The streamer explained that her decision was brought about by burnout, claiming that the quarantine has shut down conventions and ways for her to see her fans, which are “joys and motivation for making content.”

“This has led to me feeling burnt out for quite some time, and because of that, I’ve been planning to take a month off,” she explained. “I haven't taken a month off since I graduated from high school over 6 years ago, and I feel long overdue for some time away from my career and online expectations.”

“I want to be happy and excited to make content for you all, and I’m looking forward to getting back in that head space,” she continued. “Until then, I hope you use this message as a reminder to take care of yourselves.”

Advertisement

Thus far, Pokimane’s social media and streaming hiatus has been met with approval from fans, and comes just a month after YouTuber JackSepticEye’s own lengthy hiatus from content creation due to similar reasons.

For now, it looks like viewers will have to wait a month for new streams from their favorite broadcaster as Pokimane disconnects and takes a much-needed siesta away from the internet.