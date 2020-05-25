Joe Rogan and Kevin Hart explain why social media is bad for you

During the latest Joe Rogan Experience podcast, actor Kevin Hart explained to the UFC commentator why he thinks social media holds people back from succeeding. The two comedians both revealed why they hate it.

Popular actor Kevin Hart sat down with Joe Rogan for the second time on May 25, where the two discussed a wide variety of topics from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to NBA legend Michael Jordan.

The two stars ended up having an in-depth discussion about the impact social media has had on people. The comedians explained the negative side effects of Twitter and Facebook.

Joe Rogan & Kevin Hart on social media

Hart opened up the conversation by stating that social media has warped people's perception about how others think of them. "Social media has mindf**ked people into thinking the comments below a post are what the world must be feeling and thinking about you," he said.

The comedian followed up by stating that users have become obsessed with the negatives. "We spread the negative. As people, we've fallen in love with bad information and bad conversation. We're intrigued by it."

Rogan agreed, but said that he believed it's a part of human instinct. "Well, it's a natural human instinct, because those are the things that can kill you. From the days when we were living in small villages, worrying about animals attacking us. You had to always be worried about negative."

The UFC commentator then argued that our survival instinct has been filled by social media. "Unfortunately, that human instinct has carried over. Our human reward system has been hijacked by social media. This new thing we're not prepared for."

While Hart was critical of social media, he also admitted it has benefits as well, but told viewers to "understand who you are" first. The comedian re-stated the importance of individuals knowing their own positives and flaws before letting others try to define them.

The JRE Podcast is one of the most followed shows in the world, with over 8.4 million subscribers on YouTube alone. However in May, Rogan announced that he is moving the program to Spotify exclusively by the end of 2020.

Regardless of where it's hosted, viewers will no doubt flock to listen to it. The UFC commentator continues to interview a wide variety of guests from Elon Musk to famous actors, giving viewers an insight into the world's most fascinating people.