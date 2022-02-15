Banned YouTuber EDP goes viral on TikTok with new account after Super Bowl

Banned YouTuber EDP445, real name Bryant Moreland, has resurfaced on TikTok following the Super Bowl and is going slightly viral as users didn’t expect to see him around.

If you’ve been around on the internet for long enough, chances are you’ve come across EDP455 and his crazy reactions to Philadelphia Eagles games. The content creator has gone viral countless times over the years, especially when his beloved Eagles have suffered heartbreak.

Back in April of 2021, though, his YouTube channel was banned and his social media accounts disappeared after Moreland was caught allegedly trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl by a group known as Predator Poachers.

Since then, EDP has been absent from the internet, and rumors spread that he was in prison. However, following Super Bowl LVI, he’s finally resurfaced on TikTok, shocking users who recognized him.

The banned YouTuber returned prior to the game with the username edp445theog, posting clips from the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams – though they lacked his signature reactions and outbursts.

While a few of his clips picked up a handful of views, his reaction to the Rams taking down the Bengals was the one that really brought attention to him resurfacing, with the short clip amassing over four million views at the time of writing.

Ultimately, commenters were surprised to see him back, with many asking how he’d returned to the internet. “Bruh, how are you on my For You Page?” one asked. “Ain’t no way this is real,” added another, while another quizzed: “how are you not banned on here?”

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

Some viewers questioned if it was actually EDP himself making a return, or if someone had mashed up old videos, and stated that it wouldn’t last long if it is actually him.

One of his latest videos discusses various aspects of the game itself and the halftime show, dispelling rumors that they were old videos being mashed up.

As of writing, the content creator’s account is still up, as are his clips from the game, but it remains to be seen if it’ll stay like that.