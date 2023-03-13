JiDion checks Kick out during YouTube stream and instantly regrets it

YouTube star JiDion was left panicking after visiting Kick during a recent live stream and instantly risked being banned because of the site’s sexual content.

Kick has emerged as a true competitor to Twitch with many top streamers jumping ship due to its generous 95/5 subscriber splits earning creators a ton more money than other platforms.

Although Kick certainly has its pros, there are definitely some cons, such as the amount of sexual content on the site with Heelmike even streaming himself receiving oral sex, only to get just a one-day ban.

During a March 12 broadcast, JiDion checked out Kick and was forced to end his stream immediately after seeing sexual content that could earn him a YouTube ban.

JiDion slams Kick after seeing sexual content on front page

JiDion was baffled by what he saw and took to social media to vent right away while his stream was still active.

“I just went on KICK to see what it was about me and my chat saw two girls going crazy,” he explained. “Now I have to end my fucking stream! This is gonna be the Twitch killer, yea good luck with that Adin and Train.”

Following that, the streamer called up Adin Ross, who signed a huge contract to stream exclusively on Kick and looked to discuss the site with him and Trainwreck.

“I’m on my own with my chat, just trying to find a girl to play Fortnite with and I just see two girls going crazy,” he said.

Although Aidin claimed that Trainwreck was trying to shut down the sexual content on the site, JiDion was able to get the Kick star to agree to stream his discussion with Trainwreck.

It’s not clear what will come of the meeting between the streaming powerhouses or if JiDion will end up being banned on YouTube for the Kick content. Back in 2022, he was permanently banned on Twitch after sending a hate wave to Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys.

Perhaps, we’ll even see JiDion make his way to Kick to stream in the not-so-distant future.