What does mascara mean on TikTok? Viral code word explained

The word ‘mascara’ has taken on a different meaning on TikTok. Here’s everything to know about this secret code word that’s going viral on social media.

As the internet evolves, more and more new acronyms and slang crop up on social platforms. For instance, TikTok’s ‘FYP’ is a hugely popular term on the site referencing the app’s ‘For You Page,’ which recommends content to users.

However, other jargon has also popped off on TikTok from time to time that takes older words and gives them a new meaning — the latest of which utilizes an age-old beauty product.

Right now, users all across TikTok are talking about ‘mascara,’ a makeup item meant to lengthen and darken one’s eyelashes.

What is the #mascaratrend on TikTok?

Although mascara itself has been around for literally centuries, the social media site is giving this particular term a new meaning.

On TikTok, the word ‘mascara’ refers to someone’s romantic partner — not a small wand with bristles.

Many users are using the word to describe their relationships in a roundabout way, such as this TikToker who said: “The one mascara I ever really liked ended up damaging my eyelashes really badly so now I’m too scared to try any new mascaras because I can’t take my eyelashes being damaged again.”

Right now, TikTokers are discussing their past and current relationships using the hashtag, #mascaratrend, which boasts over 25 million posts at the time of writing.

Commenters are running with the odd comparison between romance and makeup, even crafting some humorous jokes to describe their love lives.

“My mascara stuck its wand in another tube,” one user joked.

“I had to let my mascara go,” another said. “I couldn’t recognize myself with it on after a while.”

Still another said she’s “had my mascara since I was 14. I’m now 24. Only mascara I’ve ever tried but I know there’s nothing like this one anywhere else. I even made a smaller version because I like it so much.”

This is just the latest term to take over TikTok after the acronym ‘ATP’ also started to gain traction on the app.

For more about TikTok’s viral terms and phrases, be sure to check out our hub here.