YouTubers Nikki & Dan Phillippi under fire for putting down dog after child bite - Dexerto

YouTubers Nikki and Dan Phillippi revealed that they put down their family dog after it bit their child, and fans have been left seriously concerned at their decision to take this course of action.

NikkiPhillippi has around 1.3 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, which closely follows her life with husband Dan, son Logan and, up until now, dog Bowser.

After nine years together, the couple tearfully announced that they had made the decision to put Bowser to sleep. While this is often due to health complications, Nikki explained that they actually did it due to Bowser’s “aggressive side.”

After he bit Logan, they “decided it was time for Bowser to pass peacefully on,” and Nikki turned off the YouTube comments on the video.

In the video, Dan said that after the bite he wanted Bowser put down “immediately,” and they had thought about it for a very long time and had been simply putting it off. They also added that rehoming wasn’t an option because they had him for too long.

Of course, while everyone has differing opinions on the matter, many people in Nikki’s Instagram comments were repulsed by their decision.

One user put the general consensus pretty succinctly, saying that “Some dogs can’t live with kids but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be allowed to live.”

A number of the comments also said that rehoming him should have been their first choice, and how wrong or despicable their final decision was.

Needless to say, while Nikki and Dan might be struggling right now, their fans aren’t afraid to say how they feel about the situation, and it’s becoming much bigger than they likely foresaw happening.