YouTuber Bretman Rock’s first Twitch stream on his channel almost ended in disaster after champagne exploded everywhere in a game of ‘drunk Among Us’ with a group of popular creators.

Bretman Rock is a 22-year-old beauty influencer with over 8 million subscribers on YouTube. He’s gone viral countless times in the past thanks to his hilarious personality, including for lipsyncing to his niece’s crying with bizarre accuracy.

Amid the Among Us hype that started in 2020, Bretman has joined popular streamers like Valkyrae and Corpse Husband in games that proved to be very entertaining for viewers. But this time, he decided to set up his own Twitch channel and go live for the first time.

The YouTuber participated in a ‘drunk Among Us’ game with creators like Corpse Husband, Sykkuno, and more, and the premise of the stream is exactly what it says on the tin – drinking while playing Among Us.

However, the stream almost ended before it had even begun after opening the bottle of champagne he’d bought to celebrate his first stream went awry.

He took his time peeling off the wrapper as he chatted away to his viewers, but before he could stop it the cork suddenly exploded from the bottle, causing champagne to spray upwards in a fountain.

Bretman let out a gargled scream, before trying to put his mouth over the bottle to prevent it from all going to waste on the floor, and stop anymore liquid from leaving the bottle.

Warning: Loud

He immediately turned to his viewers and said, “what the f**k?” looking shocked at the abrupt turn of events.

The situation did have its upsides, though, as the YouTuber quickly realized he’d be able to test out his ‘be right back screen’ while he went to get some paper towels to clear up the mess.

Thankfully the champagne wasn’t aimed at his streaming setup, as that would have ended the stream right then and there. Instead, Bretman was able to carry on the stream as normal and definitely seemed to entertain existing fans and new viewers on his brand new Twitch channel.