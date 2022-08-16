Jake Paul set to throw first pitch at Miami Marlins vs San Diego Padres MLB game

Jake Paul has dipped his toe into several sports and now it seems like he’s getting a chance to show off his baseball skills as he’s been invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch for the Miami Marlins.

Jake Paul’s tour of the sporting world just keeps chugging along. While he’s primarily focused on the world of boxing, where he’s had two last-minute fight cancelations in a row, it seems that he’s taking a little break to enjoy some baseball action as well.

As he shared on Instagram on August 15, he’ll be dropping in to throw the ceremonial first pitch at tonight’s Miami Marlins v. San Diego Padres game.

Jake Paul to throw first pitch at Miami Marlins MLB game

Jake had a bit of fun when sharing the news with his fans. On his IG story, he shared the initial message and then put up a poll to see how much faith his followers really have in him.

“What will my pitch be?” he asked, providing three options for them to pick from:

Ball

Strike

Hit someone in the crowd

Unfortunately, the first pitch isn’t televised all that often, but it seems likely that footage of the event will find its way online shortly after.

Whether it’s posted by the Marlins or by the younger Paul brother himself, there’s very little chance that it goes unseen by the masses when it’s all said and done.

Regardless of how it goes, Jake can’t think about it too long as he’s got a whole lot of boxing-related problems to sort out to get that side of his career back on track.