Jake Paul says psychedelics made him “love” himself again

YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul detailed his first experience with psychedelics, saying that ayahuasca helped him learn to “love” himself again.

Jake Paul is one of the most prolific influencer-boxers out there. Boasting a 7-1 record, Jake’s goal is to become a world champion and take over the boxing scene.

However, in his fervor to prove his worth, Jake says that he’s been extremely hard on himself — something that was also consistent in his childhood.

Jake has publicly spoken about his upbringing many times in the past, saying his parents were constantly criticizing him, especially when it came to athletics.

Jake Paul (right) is one of the biggest influencer-boxers out there.

Now, he says he’s learned how to cut himself some slack after experiencing his first trip with ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic.

Jake Paul opens up on first experience with psychedelics

Jake opened up about his experience with the drug during a November 9 interview with Aubery Marcus, the CEO of holistic health brand ‘Onnit’ and a fellow influencer.

According to Jake, he perceived ayahuasca as a kind and gentle “mother” who guided him through scenes in his life to help him better understand himself — particularly moments in which he was his own worst critic.

“On the first night, it brought up a lot of problems of like, self-love, and how harsh I am to myself,” he explained. “…it really showed me to just be nicer to myself.”

“She gave me like a really big hug, and it felt like this love that I needed. It was so cerebral,” he continued.

“That was really powerful, and that was my biggest takeaway from the whole week was working on that self-love and giving myself credit sometimes.”

(Topic begins at 48:45)

Jake says that his experiences with the drug were eye-opening, helping him reflect on his behavior and “slow down” from the fast-paced nature of his career.

The next big step in Jake’s boxing journey comes on December 15, when he’ll face off with pro boxer Andre August in an eight-round cruiserweight bout.