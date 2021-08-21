Jake Paul explains why he’s taking less money for Tyron Woodley fight

Jake Paul has revealed that he’s purposefully taking a smaller paycheque for his upcoming fight with Tyron Woodley so that everybody else on the card gets to benefit.

The Paul brothers, Jake and Logan, are still controversial to some corners of the internet but it’s hard to downplay what they’ve been able to achieve over the last few years.

The once Disney channel stars have become internet icons and even switched their focus to boxing as their mainstream stardom has just continued to grow and grow.

With Logan’s fight against Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather now firmly in the rear-view mirror, all eyes switch to Jake’s bout with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. And while he’s made good money from his fights, he’s purposefully taking less this time around.

Why? Well, it’s seemingly because of his ongoing feud with UFC President Dana White. As Jake has attempted to call out more MMA stars for boxing matches, White has been quick to shoot him down.

As a result, the Paul brother has targeted UFC’s perceived underpaying of fighters, so when he squares off against Woodley, everyone else will benefit.

“It’s coming out of my pockets for sure. Like, directly out of my purse,” he told the Mirror. “Everyone on the card is getting the biggest pay-day that they’ve ever had as a fighter and that’s just part of my movement. Look, these fighters deserve more and I want everyone to be excited and I want everyone to know that we as fighters should take care of each other.”

Even though he’s only had three professional bouts, and while none of them have been against actual boxers, the YouTube star has fully embraced the fighting scene.

Of course, if he beats Woodley on August 29, he’ll have bigger fights lined up and make plenty of more cash, especially if he finally squares off with Conor McGregor.