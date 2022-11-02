Jake Paul dismisses brother Logan telling him to retire from boxing

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Jake Paul has revealed that Logan Paul would like to see him retire from boxing, but he’s got no plans to follow his brother’s request.

As his fights have gotten bigger and bigger, and his opponents have gotten better, Jake Paul has set his sights on some lofty goals in the world of boxing.

The Problem Child, who now holds a 6-0 record after beating Anderson Silva by unanimous decision, has called out the likes of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, and even Nate Diaz. He also wants to be a boxing world champion too, as far-fetched as that might seems.

However, his brother Logan would like to see him hang up his gloves and leave the combat sport behind as it would blow the minds of fans and fighters alike. Though, Jake isn’t planning on honoring that request.

Logan Paul wants Jake Paul to retire from boxing

The YouTuber-turned-boxer appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to discuss his win over Silva and what the future might hold for him in boxing. That when was when he brought up Logan’s idea.

“100%! Anything else that happens now is just a cherry on to,” Jake said about his own exceeding expectations that he had when he first started in boxing. “My brother just says that I should retire and leave the world and people with their jaws dropped.

“That kid just went 6-0, beat some of MMA’s best, and then just doesn’t do it anymore. I’m not going to do that, but I have exceeded my own expectations. I think this is just the start, I’m really starting to get good and there’s a lot of people that I want to beat and I want to be a world champion.

Timestamp of 18:00

Jake noted that he “originally planned” to retire after getting to a 10-0 record, but he now feels like he’s “just getting warmed up” at 6-0.

He’s aiming to fight again in early 2023, and while an opponent hasn’t yet been decided, Jake is in talks with team over that.

If he’s to finally fight Tommy Fury, he’d be willing to travel to the UK or elsewhere to make that happen. Though, he wants Fury’s team to take the risk on the financial side of things. So, we’ll see what happens.