Jake Paul claims Tommy Fury is “scared” and doubts fight will ever happen

Connor Bennett . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

Jake Paul thinks that a fight will Tommy Fury won’t happen anytime soon as his long-time rival is “scared” and will be further worried after his fight with Hasim Rahman Jr.

It’s been a few years since Jake Paul and Tommy Fury first kicked off their rivalry with some firey social media exchanges, and in that time, the pair have been scheduled to fight in the boxing ring twice.

The first time, at the end of 2021, Tommy pulled out of the fight due to an injury suffered late in training camp, which prompted Jake to fight Tyron Woodley in his place. The pair were then slated to fight on August 6th in New York, but travel problems prevented the Brit from entering the United States and made the fight pretty impossible.

Instead of fighting his longtime rival, Jake will be fighting Hasim Rahman Jr. – who holds a 12-1-0 record as a heavyweight – and while Jake has made some overtures about fighting Tommy down the line, he thinks it won’t happen.

Jake Paul believes Tommy Fury is “scared” of boxing fight

The Problem Child, who in the final part of his preparations for the bout at Madison Square Garden, joined the DAZN Boxing Show to chat about the fight, and eventually got on to the subject of Tommy.

“I just don’t think Tommy will fight me after he sees what I do to someone who’s more experienced than him,” Jake told the DAZN Boxing Show with his textbook confidence about the upcoming fight.

“He’s (Rahman Jr.) heavier than him (Tommy), he’s taller than him. Tommy is already scared now so after I beat a professional boxer what do you think is going to happen?”

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally agreed to a fight on August 6, 2022 – but extenuating circumstances have put their bout on hold.

As noted, Jake has offered to fight Tommy in his own backyard of the UK, but he won’t do it cheaply. He wants a nice payday for making the trip across the Atlantic.

At this point, it appears as if Jake is shifting everything onto Tommy to make the fight happen and putting the ball in his court. Who knows, though, if the pair will ever touch gloves.