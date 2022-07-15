Jake Paul has “mixed feelings” over rescheduling Tommy Fury fight: “I should sue him”

Connor Bennett . 44 minutes ago

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul says he has “mixed feelings” over rescheduling his fight with Tommy Fury for the third time, suggesting he lost about a million dollars over it this time around.

When Jake Paul and Tommy Fury started trading online jabs at each other a few years ago, it seemed as if it would only be a matter of time before they stepped into the ring and actually fought.

The pair have been scheduled to fight twice now – once at the end of 2021, and more recently in August of 2022 – but Tommy has pulled out twice. First time around, the Brit suffered a late injury in training camp before visa troubles prevented him from traveling to the United States ahead of the second date.

While Jake has a new opponent lined up for his August fight – Hasim Rahman Jr. – fans are still eager to see him and Tommy trade actual punches. Though, he’s unsure about making it happen again.

Jake Paul calls Tommy Fury cancelation “disappointing”

Following the first press conference for the fight with Rahman Jr., Jake spoke with BoxingScene about the potential of rearranging the fight with Tommy for a third time – and he was hardly raring to do it.

“I have mixed feelings,” Jake told the Boxing news website. “It sorta depends what day it is.” The YouTuber-turned-boxer noted that there are days when he wants to “knock him out” but then there are others where he suspects Tommy will “back out again” and “waste” Jake’s time and money.

“We don’t know if he actually went to the airport,” Paul added, touching on Tommy’s travel troubles. “And then his dad came out and said he told Tommy not to do the fight because he was overweight and wasn’t training and all of this stuff. So, who knows what actually happened? It’s disappointing. I should sue him, honestly, because he wasted literally probably almost a million dollars worth of our time in that whole, entire process.”

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally agreed to a fight on August 6, 2022 – but extenuating circumstances have put their bout on hold.

While plenty of fans are chomping at the bit to see Jake and Tommy finally fight, the 25-year-old does have a tricky test in the form of Hasim Rahman Jr. and he’ll have to overcome that before being considering other future contests.

If Tommy’s travel troubles continue, the fight may have to take place outside of the United States – and Jake has already set a lofty price tag on making it happen in the UK.