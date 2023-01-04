Jake Paul claims he’s done fighting “old dudes” but younger fighters are “scared”

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Jake Paul says he wants to move on from fighting “old dudes” after being called out by former UFC star Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

As Jake Paul has risen up the ranks of combat sports, he’s constantly been lambasted for his choice of opponents. Some critics have suggested that he hasn’t fought a real boxer, while others have focused on him fighting former MMA fighters who are beyond their prime.

The Problem Child has attempted to make fights to respond to these criticisms, but they’ve been called off due to different issues. His clash with Hasim Rahman Jr was canceled due to issues with the weigh-in while Tommy Fury couldn’t get into the United States to fight Jake.

As he looks towards 2023 and a supposed return to the ring in mid-Feburary, Jake has already been called out by a few former UFC fighters. However, it appears he’s moved on from fights with “old dudes” for now.

Jake Paul responds to Donald Cerrone fight call-out

Jake spoke with MMA YouTuber The Schmo on January 2 and was quizzed about a possible fight with Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone after the former UFC Lightweight contender said he’d be open to fighting Jake.

“I don’t know, I’m kind of tired of beating these old dudes up like that, you know what I’m saying,” the YouTuber-turned-boxer told the MMA journalist.

“So, I’m just trying to get someone in there who is younger, but they’re all scared honestly. They’re just trying to protect their records, Schmo. You know, you know.”

As noted, Jake has been tipped to return to the ring in mid-February, with a long-awaited clash against Tommy Fury potentially finally happening as the Fury camp have said it’s still on the cards.

It remains to be seen who’ll be opposite Jake when he next takes to the ring, but if he gets his wish, it’ll be someone in their prime or at least approaching it.