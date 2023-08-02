Jake Paul claims he gets “in trouble” when Logan is in controversy for no reason

Jake Paul has suggested that people don’t see him as a “real person” and that he gets into trouble for things his brother Logan does, even if he’s not involved.

Starting out a child star can produce plenty of issues for actors and content creators. You can get pigeonholed into becoming known for just one thing early on, and you also have to grow up in front of a massive audience.

The latter part of that has happened to the Paul brothers – Jake and Logan – after they started out as Disney stars before moving into the world of YouTube. They’ve both put that early part behind them in a way by venturing into other avenues like boxing, wrestling, the drinks business, and others.

Despite them having plenty of their own things, Jake believes he gets unfairly wrapped up in things whenever Logan gets into trouble – even if he’s got zero to do with it.

Jake Paul claims people don’t view him as a “real person”

Speaking to The Independent ahead of his fight with Nate Diaz, Jake touched on the way people view him after growing up as a child star and ultimately becoming who he is today, even the misconceptions.

“I think people… they don’t think I’m a real person. And I think they judge me from my past a lot, versus looking at who I am today. I think, as humans, we naturally do that, so I get it. “But yeah, I think that’s it…” he told them.

Then he touched on the constant comparisons between himself and Logan. “And they compare me to my brother. Whenever he does something wrong, I get in trouble for it. I would probably say that’s the biggest thing,” Jake added.

Being brothers, the pair are naturally connected, and while they do support each other’s ventures, they have forged their own paths.

Logan has a massive podcast, drinks business with PRIME, and has become a wrestling star. Jake has continued to get increasingly more involved with boxing – something Logan hasn’t done – by becoming a promoter. So, there are certainly differences if people take the time to separate them.