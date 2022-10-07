Jake Paul doubles down on Canelo boxing fight date & claims he’s “beyond ready”

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Jake Paul believes he is “beyond ready” to fight Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in the boxing ring, and wants to square off with the Mexican legend within the next two years.

As he’s continued to make waves in the world of boxing, Jake Paul hasn’t been afraid of calling out big names. He’s gone after some of the top guys in both boxing and MMA, but has eyes firmly set on one name – Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

The multi-weight champion, who is arguably boxing’s pound-for-pound king, remains at the top of Jake’s list of people to fight, despite plenty of pundits and other fighters urging him to stay well away from Canelo.

Canelo himself has said he’d consider it later down the line, but Jake wants it to happen in the next two years, and believes he could actually beat the Mexican legend.

Jake Paul wants Canelo fight within 2 years

It was a topic brought up on his BS with Jake Paul episode by guest Stephen A Smith, who, once again, urged Jake to stay out of Canelo’s firing line, calling him “crazy” for considering the fight.

“I am beyond ready. In all f**king seriousness, I beat Canelo Alvarez,” Jake said with his trademark confidence. “I’m beating world champions in sparring. They say fight a real boxer, and then I’m like alright, give me Canelo and they’re like you’re crazy, shut the f**k up. So, it’s like, what do I do?”

The pair went back and forth over whether or not Jake could actually upset the 58-2-2 boxing icon, and whether or not it’d happen soon. “People are saying like oh you’re going to fight him tomorrow, no, I’m talking about 18 months bro,” Jake added.

Timestamp of 42:38

Jake has always reiterated that he’s not planning to fight Canelo without stepping into the ring with some actual boxers first, but he’s fighting Anderson Silva at the end of October.

It remains to be seen if he and Canelo will ever get to cross paths in the ring, but it certainly has plenty of interest around it.