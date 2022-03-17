TikToker goes viral after faking Coldplay lawsuit

TikTok user ‘itsmattyco’ has gone viral for faking legal documents to look like British rock group Coldplay was suing him over a copyright violation.

In a video uploaded to TikTok by musician Matty Co, the creator can be seen holding a fake leal letter alleging that his song was in violation of copyright. The notice claimed it sounded similar to the song “Clocks” by Coldplay.

In the video, Matty proceeds to play both tracks so that viewers could hear the difference between them, with most quickly realizing the songs sound nothing alike.

The fake legal documents

On March 15, 2022, Matty showed his audience that he had been sent a cease and desist from a “Capitol Music Group L.L.C.”

The only problem being there is no such company registered in the state of California.

The company Matt is trying to refer to is “Capitol Music Group,” which has never represented Coldplay, with Warner Music Group being the company that released their song “Clocks.”

In addition to the band not being represented by “Capitol Music Group L.L.C.,” the “attorney” who “wrote” the letter told The Daily Dot that she did not send a cease and desist letter to the musician.

“Help me out everyone,” the creator says in his caption. “I don’t have the funds to fight this lawsuit in court and anyone can tell it’s totally a different song.”

The video, which now has over 280,000 views, immediately caught the attention of many big players in the music industry.

“This is a badly photoshopped alteration of a C&D letter from Jack Daniels. It confuses TM and ©, uses wrong fonts, and that’s JD’s address at bottom,” one user commented.

“The author of the letter doesn’t understand the difference between a trademark and a copyright. Seems fishy to me,” an Attorney commented.

It’s unclear whether this was just a play on Matty’s part for views, or if he legitimately thought he could deceive the people of TikTok.