 Jack Link’s Jerky denies David Dobrik partnership after “non-consensual conduct” claims - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Jack Link’s Jerky denies David Dobrik partnership after “non-consensual conduct” claims

Published: 17/Feb/2021 10:51

by Jacob Hale
Twitter/Instagram: daviddobrik

Share

David Dobrik

Jerky company Jack Link’s has denied that any partnership or collaboration occurred with David Dobrik in a video that a former Vlog Squad member described as “traumatizing”, following non-consensual physical conduct.

On February 12, Seth Francois, who used to be in the Vlog Squad, explained that he was “touched by someone I did not consent to” in a controversial makeout video.

In the video, he believed he was to be kissing popular streamer Corinna Kopf but ended up locking lips with Dobrik’s best friend and comedian Jason Nash.

This exact prank ended up happening twice, despite Seth not consenting to it, and the first video is now unlisted and age-restricted on David’s YouTube channel. It has amassed almost 10 million views.

seth francoi and david dobrik clickbait merch
Instagram: daviddobrik
Dobrik and Francois filmed plenty of videos together, but some of them clearly went too far.

With some fans spotting some of Jack Link’s products in the videos, they demanded answers from the jerky company, asking for comment on what they believed to be a collaboration or sponsorship.

Now, Jack Link’s have denied any partnership with Dobrik occurred, responding to multiple requests for information or explanation.

Speaking of the video, they said: “Jack Link’s does not tolerate or condone any non-consensual conduct such as what happened in this video. We vet partnerships to ensure individuals uphold the values of our company. This was not in partnership with our brand, & we stand against the kind of behavior it displayed.”

While Dobrik has not yet commented on the drama, the videos have been either unlisted or made private — and therefore unwatchable — on his channel, suggesting he’s well aware of the issue and outrage it has caused.

As for Jack Link’s, the company is clearly keen to distance itself from the situation, and does not want to play any part in the videos that have traumatized multiple former Vlog Squad members.

Whether Dobrik responds to the allegations and addresses his former friends’ complaints remains to be seen.

Valorant

Adorable 5-year-old Valorant player is melting hearts after insane 1v4 clutch

Published: 17/Feb/2021 6:24

by Brad Norton
Five year old Valorant player
Riot Games/ Reddit: u/SupaSnipaX

Share

A 5-year-old Valorant prodigy is melting hearts across the internet for the most adorable reaction after hitting a 1v4 clutch that would impress even the most accomplished professionals.

There’s nothing more satisfying than hitting a montage-worthy clip in Valorant. Whether it’s a last-second clutch, a big brain flank, or a staggering Ultimate, styling on the enemy team is always a great feeling.

While we might think our own plays are impressive, there’s one young gun out there trumping us all. At just five years old, ‘Foopa’ is turning heads thanks to an insane play that single-handedly won his team a round in Valorant.

The situation couldn’t have been more dire for the youngster on Icebox. His entire team went down early into the round but that didn’t phase him.

Thanks to his remarkable composure and game sense, they were able to walk away with a stunning 1v4 clutch, not to mention an Ace for the round as well.

The round started off with a quick kill onto the opposing Jett. This engagement could have ended the play there and then as Foopa dropped to just nine HP. Thanks to Reyna’s kit, however, they healed up and headed back into the fight.

By the time the five-year-old had reached the A site, they were completely alone. All four of his teammates were knocked down with just over a minute to go in this attacking round.

They scaled up to the high ground to get a better vantage point before quickly wiping out two aggressive enemies. The kid healed up once again, managed to avoid lethal snipe damage, and secured the final two kills for the clutch Ace.

“Daddy!” The kid yelled as soon as the ‘Ace’ announcement came across the screen. “Oh my gosh, I got an Ace Daddy,” they said after excitedly running out of frame.

Comment from discussion Ace (1v4 Clutch) from 5 year old (adorable reaction).

It turns out this up-and-coming phenom has been playing games for “as long as he could hold a controller,” one of his parents shared on Reddit.

“He loves all games but has fallen in love with Valorant now. I can honestly say I coach the little dude and he is an excellent listener. He loves when people watch him play,” they added.

While the up-and-comer is still a ways off from being able to compete at the pro level, if he’s already putting up highlights like this, it’s safe to say he’s got a bright future ahead.