Jack Harlow booed online after fumbling Thanksgiving NFL halftime show

Rapper Jack Harlow performed the Thanksgiving halftime show during the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers game, and fans booed him on social media.

In 2022, Bebe Rexha was met with backlash during the Thanksgiving Day Detroit game when the stage was obstructed from view. As a result, organizers reconfigured the 2023 show to include a stage on the field and in plain view.

For headlining entertainment, Jack Harlow and Dolly Parton were enlisted to perform during two of this year’s Thanksgiving Day halftime games.

Article continues after ad

Harlow performed a mini-set during the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers game, while Parton performed inside the Dallas’ AT&T Stadium at showdown between the Cowboys and Washington Commanders.

Article continues after ad

Youtube: NFL Jack Harlow performing a Thanksgiving halftime show

Jack Harlow performs lackluster show, and fans aren’t happy

Performing on a makeshift igloo, Jack Harlow ripped into a collection of his most well-known hits, including “Tyler Herro.” He performed with confidence, and he was flanked by an unknown performer who seemed to mimic his movements and lip sync to the words.

The crowd can be heard faintly cheering in the background, but the reaction online has been a very different story. It has been overwhelmingly negative, with many taking shots at his stage presence and the stage on which he performed.

Article continues after ad

“Jack Harlow really stole his church’s VBS decorations for the Thanksgiving halftime show,” quipped one fan.

Article continues after ad

Another agreed, writing, “My Middle School play had Jack Harlow.”

Annie Agar wrote, “The jack harlow set budget,” with a photo of Patrick from Spongebob Squarepants holding up three dollars.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Several users also pointed out the absurdity of the background performer.

“I legitimately thought the dude in the blue fur hat was the worst ASL translator ever for the first minute,” joked a fan.

Article continues after ad

Andrew Johnson posted a clip of a separate performance with the caption: “Bro behind Jack Harlow hyping him up like.”

Across the board, the general public didn’t find a redeeming quality in the performance. Many more took to Twitter/X to express their distaste for the moment.

Article continues after ad

“My 64 yr old father watching Jack Harlow perform the halftime show,” wrote a fan.

Thanksgiving Day 2023 has been packed with music. During the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, such acts as Brandy, Cher, Jon Batiste, and En Vogue performed. Also taking to the stage, K-pop band Enhypen completely stole the show.

Article continues after ad

While you’re resting off Thanksgiving dinner, stay plugged into Dexerto for all your entertainment needs.