Enhypen’s Baby Shark performance steals the show at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

K-pop group Enhypen performed “Keep Swimmin’ Through” at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and completely stole the show.

The Today Show brings the holiday cheer with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade every single year. The event is reliably packed with talent, larger-than-life balloons, and other tasty turkey treats.

With the sun shining overhead, the 2023 event went off practically without a hitch and featured a bevy of talent, from Pentatonix to Jon Batiste. The lineup also included Brandy, Cher, and En Vogue.

Article continues after ad

It was K-pop group Enhypen that made for the year’s most wonderful surprise, as they took the stage alongside a life-size Baby Shark float.

Article continues after ad

Twitter: 1130loveclub Enhypen performing on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Enhypen brings the house down at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

K-pop group Enhypen rides high off the release of their Orange Blood EP. Instead of an album track, such as the current single “Sweet Venom,” the band whipped out “Keep Swimmin’ Through,” from the soundtrack for Baby Shark’s Big Movie.

The performance threw fans into an absolute frenzy—with many proclaiming their favorite band was making “big waves” at Macy’s.

Article continues after ad

“If you need me ill be rewatching this for the rest of the day,” quipped one fan.

They “literally slayed! They looked so handsome and cute performing,” echoed another.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

A third chimed in, writing, “They were so so cool. They should be invited again.”

Article continues after ad

The praise continued rolling in. “THEY DID SOO AMAZING I LOVED THE PERFORMANCE!!!!!” screamed a fan.

“They were on fire!” said another user.

Yet another wrote, “This is so precious!”

Perhaps the reaction that best captures the vibe comes from Khyle Is Ia, who posted an iconic Meryl Streep gif of the actress yelling “yes!”

Article continues after ad

Enhypen is currently on a break from their Fate world tour. They are set to restart the globe-trotting venture in the near year with a slew of dates in Taiwan, Singapore, and China.

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.