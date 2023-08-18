Island Boys’ Kodiyakredd hospitalized after dirt bike crash

Flyysoulja, who is one-half of the viral sensations ‘The Island Boys”, has announced via his TikTok account that his brother known as ‘Kodiyakredd’ has been hospitalized after crashing his dirt bike.

The twin rap duo exploded into online stardom in 2021, after their breakout song ‘I’m an Island Boy’ went viral. The brothers have since gained a controversial reputation over the years and have turned into more content creators than rappers that have constantly made the headlines.

The two haven’t been able to escape drama, with many questionable choices leaving viewers divided.

This has included: numerous feuds with TikTokers, YouTubers, and celebrities, being raided by police, and even starting their own OnlyFans account which many have deemed “incestuous.”

After Kodiyakredd wasn’t appearing in TikTok videos or via any socials for a few days, Flyysoulja uploaded a mysterious post to his TikTok account on August 16, that featured text saying “Redd Hospitalized” showing a photo of an ambulance.

TikTok: flyysouljah Flyysouljah confirmed his brother had been hospitalized.

Fans flooded in the comments sending their support and prayers, with one user saying: “Prayers for Redd and all of you.”

With the reasons unknown as to why he had been hospitalized, commenters began to speculate with some suggesting it was drug or mental-health-related.

Flyysoulja confirmed Redd was hospitalized due to crashing his dirt bike

In a TikTok posted the following day, Soulja provided an update to confirm why he had been hospitalized. “When he was riding his dirt bike I guess he hit himself a little too hard”, he said.

Before saying: “The dirt bike is pretty hard to control, so he just has to be more cautious.” He highlights that because his dirt bike is a “two-stroke” bike then it makes it typically a lot harder to control as they are less stable and require more control from the rider themselves.

He also mentioned that he needs to wear “gear” in regard to protective clothing to avoid future dangers.

This is not the first time Redd has been seen crashing his dirt bike without any protection, as he previously has carried out a small dirt bike jump successfully in a TikTok, although moments later is seen losing control of the bike and falling onto the grass.

If there any further updates, we'll be sure to have them on Dexerto's Entertainment section.