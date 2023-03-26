iShowSpeed meets Portugal national football team, but Ronaldo is nowhere to be seen

YouTube streamer iShowSpeed met with players from Portugal’s national football team but is still yet to meet his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

If you’re familiar with iShowSpeed, you’ll probably know about his obsession with football star Cristiano Ronaldo. The YouTuber’s admiration for CR7 has certainly been clear, with the 18-year-old going to lengths to show his love for the Portuguese forward.

Speed has traveled across the world to watch him play, where he first visited Old Trafford — although it didn’t go to plan as Ronaldo was left out of the Manchester United squad. He then traveled to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, where he finally saw the multiple-time Balon d’Or winner on the pitch in-person.

The YouTube star has shown his support for Ronaldo in some quite unusual ways too, such as getting a tattoo of the football legend’s face on stream.

More recently, Speed got an opportunity to meet players from Portugal’s national football team — but Ronaldo was no where to be seen.

In a livestream on March 24, the YouTuber was seen posted up with AC Milan’s Rafael Leão, before meeting with Chelsea’s João Félix later on.

Opening the stream, Speed was with his ‘twin brother’ Leão, where he got the world-class winger to do Ronaldo’s signaure ‘sui’ celebration with him.

Later in the stream, the YouTuber caught up with João Félix, and in classic Speed fashion, he butchered the footballer’s name, which was quickly corrected by the Chelsea star.

Félix even got the chance to troll Speed. Offering the YouTuber to try his dessert, the footballer instead smeared it across Speed’s nose.

It seems as if Speed is getting closer and closer to finally meeting his idol, and it’s certainly a crossover his fans are excited to see if it ever happens.