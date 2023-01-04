iShowSpeed could finally meet Ronaldo after invite from his new team

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Streaming star iShowSpeed revealed he’s gotten an invite from Cristiano Ronaldo’s new team, Al Nassr, as he could finally meet his hero.

As iShowSpeed has taken over the internet during the last few months, he’s made one thing abundantly clear – he loves Cristiano Ronaldo and views the Portuguese icon as the greatest of all time.

Whenever he’s had the chance to speak to former teammates of the 37-year-old, he’s always sought to see if Ronaldo is aware of him. According to some Manchester United players, that is the case and Speed is on his radar.

The 37-year-old has since left the Premier League giants and headed to Saudi Arabia, signing for Al-Nassr. So, Speed took that opportunity to shoot his shot and see if he can finally meet Ronaldo at some point.

iShowSpeed gets invite from Ronaldo’s new team Al-Nassr

The YouTube streamer reached out to the Saudi Arabian club via Instagram, telling them that he would attend Ronaldo’s first game despite it being a 16-hour flight.

Well, during his January 2nd stream, Speed got a response from them and he freaked out quite a bit after realizing they’d dropped him a message shortly after he hit them up.

“Oh! I’m getting signed,” the streamer yelled as Al-Nassr said they’d be “happy” to have him attend a game. “Oh, let’s go! Me and Ronaldo, playing together in Saudi Arabia!”

Timestamp of 17:35

Fans were quick to point out that, of course, Speed isn’t getting signed to the club and won’t be Ronaldo’s new strike partner, but it’s not out of the question that the two could at least link up for a video. If he does actually attend Ronaldo’s first game, you’d hope it goes better for Speed than the last few times he’s attempted to see his hero play – given he was on the bench both times. And you’d also hope he keeps his stream live this time too.