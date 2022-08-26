iShowSpeed calls out company for “false copyrighting” fans who post his YouTube clips

Popular YouTube streamer iShowSpeed is calling out ‘thumb media’ after finding out they are “false copyrighting” fans who upload his YouTube clips.

Over the last few years, iShowSpeed has become one of the youngest and most popular live streamers on the internet, with over 10 million subscribers on YouTube where he streams.

His popularity was boosted in June 2021 when his fans began posting clips of his content on TikTok, which eventually led to iShowSpeed gaining over a million followers in mere days.

Now, Speed has called out a company on stream after fans began reporting on his subreddit that they were getting false copyright claims on the clips they’ve uploaded.

iShowSpeed calls out company for “false copyrighting”

Posted to his subreddit on August 24, fans of iShowSpeed are claiming that a company by the name of Thumb Media is copyright striking clips uploaded to YouTube by fans.

It reads: “Speed a company called Thumb Media is copyright striking all the clip channels on your behalf. They are pretending it is you and making money abusing your image. They are destroying your community. Please contact Youtube and do something about this.”

During his stream on August 25, Speed was reacting to posts on his subreddit when he came across the post.

After reading it, he asked chat for advice on how to stop it from happening.

(Topic starts at 10:50 in the video)

Fans posting clips of his streams is one of the factors that fueled his popularity, so it’s understandable why he would want to find out how to help them.