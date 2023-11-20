IShowSpeed calls his lawyer over knockoff merch: “We might have to sue”

While online shopping on stream, IShowSpeed discovered knockoff merch using his image and was less than impressed — calling his lawyer to solve the issue.

Sometimes imitation sells better than innovation, or at least that seems to be the path many online retailers are following.

With the internet’s help, it is becoming more common for big companies to steal their ideas from others in the hopes of making some extra profit.

Darren Jason Watkins Jr., known online as ‘IShowSpeed,’ found this out himself while streaming on YouTube and browsing Ali Express — only to discover the site sold plenty of knockoff merchandise featuring his face.

YouTube: IShowSpeed IShowSpeed was shocked to find his face on various products, from blankets to socks.

IShowSpeed was looking to buy “cheap sh**” for under $100 on the site, letting his viewers choose what products to search for when someone suggested his own name.

“There’s no way I’m on this,” the YouTuber said but was shocked to see a page pop up full of knockoff merchandise. From socks to pillows to phone cases — everything could be bought with IShowSpeed’s face plastered on the top.

“What the f***?” IShowSpeed exclaimed, not hesitating to get his lawyer on the phone in order to “sue these people from China.”

IShowSpeed’s lawyer didn’t seem phased by the request, quickly finding all the necessary information and stating that the person behind the stolen images would likely cop a hefty fine. Sending over a link for the website to his lawyer, IShowSpeed said, “I mean bro, I’m [going to] buy [myself] one, but hell no.”

While it remains unknown what knockoff merch IShowSpeed ultimately decided to purchase for himself, it doesn’t look like the products will be available for long if his lawyer has anything to say about it. Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.