Is Logan Paul boxing Floyd Mayweather? Everything we know so far

The internet was set alight when rumors swirled around Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul potentially boxing, but will it happen? Well, here’s what we know so far.

Content creators and influencers getting into the boxing ring and fighting is nothing new. It all kicked off with KSI and Joe Weller back in early 2018 and it has been taken to incredible levels since with two fights between KSI and Logan Paul.

Though, it’s not all about settling YouTube beefs either. Some influencers, mainly the Paul brothers, have called out actual fighters and other athletes.

Logan has stated in the past that he’s interested in the UFC and even fighting Conor McGregor but he appears to have his eyes on someone else – Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. Here’s what we know.

Will Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather happen?

On September 16, rumors started swirling that the Paul brother and Mayweather had been in talks regarding a possible fight.

Some teases were dropped on social media before former NFL punter turned sports analyst Pat McAfee noted that a report stated that the pair had actually signed a contract agreeing to a fight at some point in the future.

When is Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather?

As for when the pair could actually fight, that is unknown. Back on September 2nd, Paul confirmed that he aimed to box again before the end of 2020.

His brother, Jake, is set to fight former NBA first-round pick Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr exhibition. Though, the date for that has been moved around from September 12 to November 28.

Logan vs Floyd would undoubtedly command the spotlight so you won’t find it nestled on the undercard of some other bout in the future.

The possibility of the fight happening has already been mocked by a number of influencers, including KSI. Though, as some details remain shrouded in mystery, significant interest will undoubtedly grow.

We’ll keep this post updated with any updates – be it confirmed news or rumors – as when they come to the surface. So, be sure to keep on checking back in with Dexerto.