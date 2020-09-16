Mike Majlak claims Logan Paul's next fight will "melt" the internet

YouTuber Logan Paul is more than an online influencer; the social media star has also taken his talents to the boxing ring, and as speculation regarding his next fight amps up, ‘imPaulsive’ co-host Mike Majlak is teasing a huge announcement.

Logan Paul first went pro for his second fight with rival YouTuber KSI in November, throwing down in the Los Angeles Staples Center on an all-professional undercard that signaled a potentially bright future in boxing for both competitors.

However, considering the current state of world affairs, many fights have been postponed — including the upcoming Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. bout, the undercard of which Jake Paul is also set to fight on.

Big brother Logan’s own boxing career has seemed rather empty in comparison, with the star not discussing his own training regimen and seeming to focus on his podcast instead; but this may be changing in the near future.

After challenging other YouTubers to a potential wrestling match, some outlets have reported that he may be taking on the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Josh Bruenecker, although these claims have yet to be proven true.

Considering all the speculation going around, Mike Majlak addressed the issue during a September 15 episode of the ‘imPaulsive’ podcast — and his words are further fueling rumors of a massive bout in Logan Paul’s future.

“The people watching this episode… if any of those people knew what I know, right now, and what you know, what Mac knows about what’s really going on, the internet would f**king melt,” Majlak claimed. “You have no f**king clue.”

(Topic begins at 1:53)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWbCtYDNYU4

Even Logan Paul seemed to tease at something big coming up, saying of his indefinitely-postponed wrestling match: “Have you guys considered that there might be something more important on the horizon than, uh, wrestling a Dolan Twin?”

Paul also confirmed that he and Bruenecker aren't in talks to fight, claiming that his proposed opponent had texted him asking, “Do you know something I don’t?”

For now, it seems that Logan and co. are keeping his next match under lock and key — but we’ll judge whether it is “melt-worthy” for ourselves when the time comes.