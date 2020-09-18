Anthony Joshua reveals benefits of influencer boxing on First we Feast

Two-time unified heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has explained why influencers stepping into the ring has its pros and cons – and why not everyone should be negative about it.

Since content creators lined up to fight on the KSI vs Joe Weller card back in early 2018, influencers throwing on some boxing gloves and settling their differences on a pay-per-view has become the norm.

KSI’s beef with the Paul brothers, specifically Logan, has taken the game to a whole new level as fans packed into the Staples Center to watch them box.

While many boxing purists aren’t too keen on the idea of influencers fighting, and regularly cast it aside as a “freak show,” heavyweight champion ‘AJ’ Anthony Joshua isn’t completely negative on it.

“What excites me the most is the fact that it’s bringing a whole new audience to the fight game. I think that’s important,” Joshua explained to Hot Ones’ Sean Evans during the September 17 episode of Truth or Dab. “So, I’m happy that they’re doing it.”

Though, it wasn’t all positive. The WBO heavyweight champion continued: “And the thing that annoys me the most is there’s so much talent from the grassroots level that are trying to get their name recognized by the bigger audience and they’re struggling.

“So it’s a world of whos popular and who can just do it, versus whos talented and whos trying to get their name recognized but isn’t getting a look in. So, it’s a catch 22, but the benefit is more eyes on the sport will give the grassroots talent more opportunity to expose themselves to a new audience.”

In terms of influencers stepping into the ring next, all eyes are once again on the paul brothers. Jake Paul is set to clash with former NBA first-round pick Nate Robinson.

There have also been claims circulating that his older brother, Logan, is set to face off against undefeated boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

Whether or not the unlikely pair will come to blows at any point still remains to be seen, but as AJ says, it would certainly put eyes on the sweet science.