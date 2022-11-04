Is Elon Musks Twitter account suspended? Viral screenshot sparks rumors

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

A screenshot allegedly showing Elon Musk’s Twitter account as suspended has made its way around Twitter recently, but is it real? Here’s everything we know.

After months of deliberation between Elon Musk and Twitter, Musk finally became the sole owner of the popular platform on October 27, 2022.

He immediately began making changes, including sharing his idea to pay for verified status, potentially bringing back Vine, and removing inactive accounts.

On November 4, a screenshot began going viral on Twitter that allegedly showed the CEO’s account as suspended, but many wonder whether or not it’s real.

Is Elon Musk’s Twitter account suspended?

At the time of writing, Elon Musk’s Twitter account is NOT suspended. But why would anyone think that in the first place?

Because, well, an account that appears to be Elon Musk actually is suspended. On November 4, A Twitter user shared a screenshot showing @elonmusk with the infamous words “Account suspended” just below it.

He said: “Oh wow! Looks like before being laid off a Twitter employee may have suspended eIonmusk’s account.”

However, it was quickly noted that Elon’s account was still showing up perfectly fine, causing people to wonder what exactly was going on.

Luckily, someone noticed the major difference between the accounts. The “Chief Twit’ account name is properly spelled e-l-o-n-m-u-s-k, while the account showing as suspended is spelled e-capital i-o-n-m-u-s-k.

Thanks to the way the ‘i’ looks, it’s easy to replace a lowercase l when creating an account and appear to have the same name and effectively impersonating them in the process.