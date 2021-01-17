Nessa Barrett hits back at critics after posting photo of her smoking - Dexerto

TikTok star Nessa Barrett has called out critics on her Instagram story after uploading an image of her smoking, with the influencer calling them “soft” and saying she doesn’t care.

18-year-old Nessa Barrett is a hugely popular star on social media app TikTok, with over 13 million followers on the platform alone.

Like many on the app, Nessa is known for her lip-sync and dance content, getting millions of likes and views on just about every video she posts.

The social media star has also proven in the past that she’s not afraid to speak her mind, whether that’s against criticism directed towards her, or in calling out other people.

At the start of the new year, she called out people who weren’t obeying health regulations following a divisive influencer vacation to the Bahamas, calling them “selfish.”

Read More: Rookie Twitch streamer tears up after finally getting first viewers



However, now the criticism has been directed toward her again after she uploaded a series of pictures with TikToker Cooper Noriega, showing the pair both lighting and smoking cigarettes together.

While the image got over 1 million likes, there were some people in the comments who didn’t agree that the image should have been uploaded publicly, telling Nessa that they feel as though she shouldn’t have uploaded them in the first place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨 (@nessabarrett)

“Yikes, promoting cigarette smoking to your young impressionable fans? Do better,” one commenter wrote, others saying simply “don’t smoke” and, “cigs are bad for you.”

Read More: Sykkuno announces streaming return with Valkyrae

Following the outrage from some commenters, Nessa decided to post one of the messages on her Instagram story in order to respond to the backlash and tell people that she wasn’t bothered.

Next to the comment and the image of her and Cooper smoking, she wrote, “you guys are so soft lmao. Stfu because I don’t care.”

Nessa’s response clearly explained where she stands on the subject of the backlash, though it likely wasn’t the response that many wanted to hear. Fans seem to be split down the middle, with many referencing the fact the TikTok star Charli D’Amelio was slammed for a similar situation back in August.

Nessa is clearly standing by her new Instagram photos, at least for the time being.