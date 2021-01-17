 Nessa Barrett hits back at critics after posting photo of her smoking - Dexerto
Nessa Barrett hits back at critics after posting photo of her smoking

Published: 17/Jan/2021 12:14

by Georgina Smith
Nessa Barrett poses for a picture
Instagram: nessabarrett

Nessa Barrett TikTok

TikTok star Nessa Barrett has called out critics on her Instagram story after uploading an image of her smoking, with the influencer calling them “soft” and saying she doesn’t care.

18-year-old Nessa Barrett is a hugely popular star on social media app TikTok, with over 13 million followers on the platform alone.

Like many on the app, Nessa is known for her lip-sync and dance content, getting millions of likes and views on just about every video she posts.

The social media star has also proven in the past that she’s not afraid to speak her mind, whether that’s against criticism directed towards her, or in calling out other people.

Nessa Barrett Instagram
Instagram: Nessa Barrett
Nessa Barrett has more than 13 million followers on TikTok

At the start of the new year, she called out people who weren’t obeying health regulations following a divisive influencer vacation to the Bahamas, calling them “selfish.”

However, now the criticism has been directed toward her again after she uploaded a series of pictures with TikToker Cooper Noriega, showing the pair both lighting and smoking cigarettes together.

While the image got over 1 million likes, there were some people in the comments who didn’t agree that the image should have been uploaded publicly, telling Nessa that they feel as though she shouldn’t have uploaded them in the first place.

 

“Yikes, promoting cigarette smoking to your young impressionable fans? Do better,” one commenter wrote, others saying simply “don’t smoke” and, “cigs are bad for you.”

Following the outrage from some commenters, Nessa decided to post one of the messages on her Instagram story in order to respond to the backlash and tell people that she wasn’t bothered.

Next to the comment and the image of her and Cooper smoking, she wrote, “you guys are so soft lmao. Stfu because I don’t care.”

Nessa Barrett responds to backlash on Instagram story

Nessa’s response clearly explained where she stands on the subject of the backlash, though it likely wasn’t the response that many wanted to hear. Fans seem to be split down the middle, with many referencing the fact the TikTok star Charli D’Amelio was slammed for a similar situation back in August.

Nessa is clearly standing by her new Instagram photos, at least for the time being.

TikToker Giulia Amato calls out fans over constant Addison Rae comparisons

Published: 16/Jan/2021 22:09

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Giulia Amato/Addison Rae

Addison Rae TikTok

TikTok star Giulia Amato has hit out at fans on TikTok for constantly comparing her to Addison Rae and other influencers, claiming that it feels like she has been “given a different identity.”

Since launching her channel in April 2019, 17-year-old Giulia Amato has made a name for herself on TikTok. As well as having an impressive 1.8 million followers, her content — which includes dances, lip-syncing and POVs — has helped her amass nearly 55 million likes on the app.

However, with many fans noticing Amato’s striking resemblance to TikTok superstar Addison Rae, her comments are often flooded with comparisons, and she’s faced accusations of copying Rae in the past.

For example, in October, Amato was accused of “copying” Addison Rae after dying her hair back to its natural brunette color shortly after Rae dyed her own hair brown.

In this TikTok, it is clear that Amato has had enough of the comparisons. She captioned the clip, “my name is Giulia Amato and I don’t want to be compared to other people everyday.”

Clearly referencing the Addison Rae comparisons, Amato continued: “So by now, you guys all know who I’m compared to. I don’t want to say her name because I don’t want it to look like I’m using her name to get clout for this video, but you guys know who I’m talking about.”

She elaborated even further: “My videos were, at first, filled with a lot of hate, with a lot of people comparing us, and that I can handle.”

“But I feel like it’s become a trend t0 give me different identities.”

Instagram: Addison Rae
Amato said in the TikTok that she finds herself being constantly compared to Addison Rae, who is currently starring in a remake of the movie ‘She’s All That.’

Noting how she’s recently been compared to a “mix” of Rae and “two or four” other high-profile TikTok stars, Amato asserted in the video that, contrary to accusations in the comments, she has never had cosmetic surgery or other treatments done to her face.

Sympathizing with Amato’s frustrations, fans on Instagram showed their support. One user said in a comment that got over 4,000 likes that “they are both gorgeous,” while another user said that fans should stop comparing because “we are all beautiful and have our own blessings, so no need to be jealous of each other.”

It appears that Amato has since deleted the TikTok from her account.