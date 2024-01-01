Is Disneyland Oklahoma real? Wikipedia screenshot goes viral

A screenshot showing an alleged Oklahoma-based Disneyland has gone viral on social media – but is it real?

With the news of the original version of Mickey Mouse entering public domain — quite a few Disney-focused posts have gone viral on social media.

One of those posts includes a screenshot of an alleged Wikipedia page that lays claims to the idea that Disneyland created an Oklahoma-based amusement park that saw a quite interesting demise in 2022.

But is it real? Here’s everything we know about Disneyland Oklahoma.

Is Disneyland, Oklahoma real?

No, Disneyland in Oklahoma is not real. A screenshot laying claims to its existence that was posted by Twitter/X user TheRealNeoThe is entirely false.

The screenshot claims that a man named Zachariah Richard founded the amusement park in 1987 and was able to use the name after discovering that the patent for the real Walt Disney owned park had the name misspelled.

In the fake Wikipedia screenshot, it’s also claimed that the park was destroyed in 2022 after the International Space Station fell on it in 2022. As of writing, the ISS is still in space and NASA has zero intentions of bringing it back to Earth for the next several years.

Shortly after the post gained traction on social media, many began pointing out that the patent workaround is a direct reference to an episode of Bojack Horseman on Netflix.

“Isnt this a bojack horseman episode?” one user replied.

Another netizen said: “Ngl this really got me in the first half not until I realized there was a bojack reference.”

“How are we sure that this is not an episode from bojack horseman? cause this be like the yesterdayland,” a third user commented.

While the amusement park may not exist, there is a town in Oklahoma called Disney — but it has no connection to the iconic brand. Instead, it was named after former US Congressman Wesley E. Disney.

