CDawgVA fans worried after cycling accident during IRL stream

Connor ‘CDawgVA’ Colquhoun fans were left worried after the Twitch star posted a clip of him falling off his bike during an IRL stream to Twitter, but Connor’s assured that he’s okay.

Over the last few years, CDawgVA amassed a plethora of followers thanks to his IRL streams from various parts of the world — gaining almost a million followers on Twitch in the process.

He’s also gained popularity thanks to his annual ‘cyclethon,’ where he rides his bike on stream to raise money for charity and won an award for it during The Streamer Awards.

CDawgVA is doing yet another cyclethon, and left fans worried after posting a clip of him falling off his bike during the IRL stream.

CDawgVA worries fans after cycling accident on stream

The clip posted on March 20 to his Twitter account shows Connor riding his bike on the sidewalk while it was raining before the streamer fell to the ground.

Obviously in pain, he quickly got to his feet and picked up his bike. Just seconds after the clip ended, he called on his radio for someone to bring him a couple of bandaids.

Worried fans were quick to reply to his post on Twitter, with almost 300 comments at the time of writing.

“Oh god, hope you’re okay,” one user replied.

Another viewer said: “Bruh, I fell off the bike like that and ended up with a pretty bad scar. Hope you’re doing okay.”

Luckily, Connor assured fans watching the stream that he would be okay and just needed a couple of bandaids to cover up a few scratches from the fall.

At the time of writing, he’s raised over $200,000 for the Immune Deficiency Foundation and will continue his charity cyclethon until March 26, 2023.

