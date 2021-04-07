100 Thieves launch NFTs alongside Enter Infinity apparel collection - Dexerto

North American organization 100 Thieves are doubling down on the hype of their Enter Infinity apparel collection with eight NFTs, cashing in on the recent buzz surrounding the blockchain technology.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have garnered widespread attention and adoption in 2021, with what’s essentially digital art being assigned a unique identifier and then going on sale.

To coincide with their latest apparel collection, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag’s esports org have launched eight unique pieces — four of which are currently available to buy at auction, and four more that will be given away to fans.

100 Thieves are well-known for their apparel, launching periodic, scarce collections of clothing that typically sell out within minutes. Details on the amount of items sold, or the gross revenue generated, are always kept under wraps.

It’s hard to describe the 100 Thieves NFTs beyond saying that they’re experimental art pieces with geometric elements. Each is unique, numbered 001 to 008, and all four of the public pieces have already received bids. The highest bid at the time of writing is for 3.00 ETH, equivalent to $6,182.73.

The other elements of the Enter Infinity collection include T-shirts, jumpers, shorts, and sweats. All will be available for purchase on April 10. A tweet from the org’s CEO Nadeshot, which has since been deleted, also revealed water bottles and flashlights as part of the collection.

This isn’t the first instance of the world of esports and NFTs merging, however. European organization OG Esports have been working with Nifty Gateway to periodically release unique digital art since January 2021, whereas Sentinels commemorated their victory in the Valorant Masters event earlier in March 2021 with their own limited-edition pieces.

100 Thieves Enter Infinity Collection

4.10.21. 12 PM PT.https://t.co/8q3ChCqYeK Presenting the Enter Infinity Collection. The first chapter in the 100 Thieves world of endless possibilities. pic.twitter.com/X6TbE7PGJd — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) April 5, 2021

Just hours after 100 Thieves revealed their NFTs, streamer and former professional player Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney revealed his own collection. The “NFTfue” series includes three animated designs, limited to 33 editions, as well as three Bobblehead NFTs that “bring Tfue to life.”