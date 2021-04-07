Tfue reveals new NFT auctions with "NFTfue" collection - Dexerto

Twitch streamer Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney is the latest to get in on the NFT craze by announcing his own collection of virtual items going up for sale in April.

Chances are if you’ve been on Twitter over the last month you’ve seen at least someone talking about or mention NFTs or Non-Fungible Tokens.

What are NFTs?

Basically, they’re units of data on a digital ledger called a blockchain, where each NFT can represent a unique digital item, such as a piece of art.

This unit of data, in theory, means you’re now able to own a unique piece of limited-run art completely online. Sure others might be able to save a picture of it or screen record the piece, but having an NFT means you own a bona-fide orginal from the artist themselves.

Advertisement

The craze has taken off in recent months, with everyone from Lindsay Lohan to 100 Thieves coming out with their own Tokens, and now Tfue is offering up a collection of his own.

Introducing the NFTfue King of Gaming Collection – my own personal NFT series bringing me to life through special edition game characters! RT for your chance to win a Tfue NFT Bobblehead! Visit https://t.co/gm72oFIlY1 for more information about my NFTs and how to buy! #NFT pic.twitter.com/TsH9K9DLNW — Tfue (@TTfue) April 6, 2021

We have to hand it to the streamer here for the name of this set, as “NFTfue” is exactly what we’d call it as well. Up for sale will be three animated NFTs, limited to thirty-three editions all digitally signed by Tfue.

On top of that, there are three Bobblehead NFTs that “bring Tfue to life” on offer as well. The Bobblehead’s might see the largest bidding wars, as each one will also come with an actual physical version of the Bobblehead shipped to whoever ends up owning each NFT.

Advertisement