Ice Spice Instagram post removed as her own name breaks “violence” rules

Popular rapper Ice Spice has revealed that Instagram deleted one of her posts after using her actual name – which violates a guideline on violence – in it and the internet can’t believe it.

If you’ve not come across Ice Spice on the internet in the last few months, well, you’ve possibly been living under a rock or been completely off the grid.

The 23-year-old rapper has gone viral on a number of social media platforms, thanks in part to her songs and resulting music videos. TikTok and Twitter, in particular, can’t stop sharing her collab with Nicki Minaj.

Given her popularity on other platforms, naturally, she’s become pretty popular on Instagram as well, racking up close to 7 million followers with less than 100 posts. However, one of her posts has been struck down by the platform because she used her actual name. Yes, seriously.

Ice Spice Instagram post deleted as a result of her own name

That’s right, the rapper revealed on April 17 that one of her posts had been taken down for violating Instagram’s guidelines on “violence or dangerous organizations.”

It was just a simple picture of her from the ‘Princess Diana’ music video, however, her own name – Isis – caused the platform to remove the post. “Can’t type my name ODE,” she said in a story showing off the removal.

While it is a popular name, it does have connections to an extremist group that uses it as an acronym, so it’s very likely the post has been auto-flagged by Instagram or been spam reported by trolls.

Screenshot via Instagram Ice Spice’s post got deleted by Instagram after violating “violence and dangerous organizations” guidelines.

A number of fans were disappointed that the post got removed, calling out Instagram across social media. “I deadass hate IG so much for it’s terrible code,” tweeted one. “This is how I find out her real name?” another asked.

If she appeals the case with Instagram with an explanation, the post could be re-posted before long. Though, who knows if that’ll happen.