Hyundai responds to ‘Kia Boyz’ TikTok theft trend with $170 security system

Following an ongoing TikTok trend, vehicle manufacturer Hyundai have rolled out a new theft protection scheme. However, drivers will need to fork out some extra funds to claim it.

Since August, owners of Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been at the epicenter of the viral ‘Kia Boyz’ TikTok trend. An unprecedented amount of Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been stolen over the last few months, with the perpetrators taking part in the ‘Kia Challenge’.

The situation has only continued to escalate in the trend’s aftermath, with both manufacturer’s issuing statements alongside the pursual of legal action from victims.

In an effort to reassure current and new customers affected by the TikTok trend, Hyundai are rolling out a brand new security system…for a price.

Hyundai respond to TikTok theft trend with new security system

Following the outcry of victims affected by rampant theft, Hyundai have responded by unveiling a new counter-measure that will combat thieves breaking into vehicles. The method of theft took advantage of 2015-2021 Hyundai vehicles and 2011-2021 Kia’s that were able to be ignited through the use of a USB cable.

Though Hyundai sent out steering wheel locks to victims, a new electronic security system that deals with this specific issue is now on the market.

The $170 Compustar security unit isn’t available through Hyundai dealers just yet, as it requires relevant training to install it correctly.

To deter thieves from riding away in your vehicle, the security system will immobilize the ignition alongside a sensor that senses glass breaking.

The ‘Kia Boyz’ trend originally appeared back in 2021 and has since amassed over 30 million views on TikTok.

While the part itself retails for the aforementioned $170 price mark, it is estimated that installing it professionally could set customers back by at least $500.