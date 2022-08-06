Car thieves targeting Kia owners amid TikTok’s viral ‘Kia challenge’

TikTok users who own Kia vehicles are finding themselves targeted, as the viral Kia Challenge takes the app by storm.

There have been plenty of confusing and bizarre TikTok trends in 2022. Whether its the rise of Minions or the ‘Think Big’ meme, neither of them are quite like the ‘Kia Challenge’.

As the trend begins to remerge on TikTok, some users are finding themselves the victims of the ‘Kia Boyz’.

Kia Boyz trend and Kia Challenge take over TikTok

Last year, the rising theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles grew to unprecedented levels in Milwaukee. While the thefts began to reduce in volume over time, TikTok has since reignited interest in the ongoing saga. According to TMJ-4 News in Milwaukee “auto thefts in Milwaukee through mid-June are down a bit from 4,398 in 2021 to 3,992 this year.”

TikToker @ssacred_rebel unfortunately had her vehicle vandalized and stolen. While the TikTok user is located in Charlotte, North Carolina, the trend is clearly still alive. In a video detailing the ordeal, the TikToker said “there are two flat tires, and now my car is in the f****** tow yard.”

The original post has been viewed over 10 million times, leading to the TikToker providing an update on August 5, 2022. The update came after some viewers were unsure whether her claims were true: “I was told it was a bunch of people who called this towing company to verify my story was real.”

Many TikToker commenters have cited the ‘Kia Boyz’ as the main culprit for the crimes, who are an unidentified group of people targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Due to a flaw within both of the brands design, it has allowed thieves to easily steal them.

Addressing the ‘Kia Boyz’ directly, @ssacred_rebel said “to the Kia Boyz, a broke mindset will never make money!”

Speaking with WMCH in April, Commander Duane Mabry of the Columbus Division of Police explained that the culprits are “peeling the column and using a USB — or whatever they can find nearby — to turn the ignition and then steal the car.”