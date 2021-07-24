How to watch SocialKnockout boxing event: Date, stream, fight card, more

The next YouTuber boxing event is coming live from Dubai with SocialKnockout, which will see Adam Saleh face off against Waleed Sharks. Here’s what you need to know.

For a few years now, YouTubers have been using boxing as a way for them to easily settle drama between one another.

Over time, the YouTuber boxing game has grown bigger and bigger, first with KSI and Logan Paul having a professional fight, and then with the Paul brothers stepping out from fighting other creators and taking on actual athletes and fighters.

These fights have mainly taken place in the UK and United States, but now, SocialKnockout is hosting the first MENA region event, live from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Advertisement

When is SocialKnockout?

That’s right, for the first time ever, a YouTuber and influencer boxing event will come live from Dubai via TK Fight Night’s SocialKnockout event.

It might not be as stacked an event as we’ve seen in the past, but there are some interesting personalities involved, including Adam Saleh and Money Kicks aka Rashed Belhasa.

Thankfully, if you want to watch the action, you don’t have to stay up all night waiting. The fights get underway on July 30 at 8 pm local time, 5 pm BST/12 pm EDT/9 am PDT, and 6 pm CEST.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TK Fight Night™ (@tkfightnight)

How to stream SocialKnockout boxing event

If you want to watch the bouts unfold, you can do so via the TK Fight Night website and pay-per-view platform. Unlike other fights, it’s not available via a traditional TV PPV carrier.

Advertisement

The fight card will set you back $9.99, so it’s cheaper than the recent YouTubers vs TikTokers event.

SocialKnockout fighters

As for who is fighting, well, there are currently three fights that have been announced, all involving YouTubers.

These include Adam Saleh vs Waleed Sharks, MoneyKicks vs Anas ElShayib as well as N&A Productions vs Slim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Saleh (@adamsaleh)

As we get closer and closer to the event, if anything changes, we’ll update this post – especially if there are more fights announced.

We’ll also have results, so if you don’t get a chance to watch, make sure to check back in with us.