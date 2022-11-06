MrBeast claims he’s “100%” going to buy LCS team

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at [email protected]

Rumors have been floating around for months that MrBeast was going to buy an LCS team, and he outright confirmed it on the Worlds 2022 broadcast that he’s “100%” going to buy an LCS slot.

MrBeast is one of the most popular content creators in the world, and he’s been branching out beyond content creation. Not only does he have an 109 million subscriber YouTube channel, he’s also brought MrBeast Burger nationwide in the US. and managed to get 20 million trees planted via his TeamTrees fundraiser.

Jimmy, AKA MrBeast, is no stranger to making some big investments, but this could be his biggest ever.

In his guest appearance on the Worlds 2022 broadcast, MrBeast didn’t just discuss the idea of purchasing a team slot: he confirmed his intention to get his own LCS team.

MrBeast confirms he’s “100%” buying an LCS team

With Worlds 2022 coming to a close, fans all around the globe are hyped to see the conclusion of the over month-long international tournament to find out which team can claim to be the best in the world.

Even MrBeast has been following the story of these pros and has been watching some of the matches. He was invited by Riot to have a guest spot on the desk ahead of the Grand Finals, and discussed his love for the game.

During that discussion, MrBeast was asked about the long-running rumors that he wanted an LCS team slot for himself. His answer?

“Oh, yeah. 100%. The question is when. When we do it, I want to have a team that makes it to a stage like this,” he assured his fellow broadcasters while gesturing toward the stage where the Grand Finals were about to be played.

Western teams have historically had a hard time at international competitions. There are very few instances of an LCS or LEC team making it to the final stages of Worlds or MSI, and only one instance of a Western team winning one of these competitions (G2 in 2019).

MrBeast remained vague on his plans and didn’t give an exact time frame, but assured the desk and LCS fans that he plans on purchasing a team.

“It might be another year or two but, yeah, 100%.”