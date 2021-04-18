How to use TikTok's inverted filter - Dexerto

TikTok users have been playing with the app’s popular inverted filter as part of a new viral trend called the ‘Deja Vu’ challenge, set to the tune of Olivia Rodrigo’s new hit song.

Time and time again, TikTok’s filters prove to be a key part of the creations of new trends on the platform. Whether it’s people trying out intentionally bizarre effects or using a fairly standard filter in an unusual way, countless challenges on the app have originated in a filter.

The inverted filter is exactly what its name suggests. The effect will flip the image on the screen so it’s the opposite way around, and while it may be a simple effect, people have definitely made the most of it.

One trend that continues to go viral is people checking to see whether their face is symmetrical or not, leading to some interesting reaction videos.

But the latest trend to utilize the filter sees TikTok users lip-sync to Olivia Rodrigo’s new song ‘Deja Vu.’ Olivia went insanely viral for her power ballad ‘Drivers License’ which was released in 2020, spawning several trends on TikTok.

Fans were quick to jump on her new single which was released in early April, combining it with the inverted filter to create the Deja Vu challenge.

Those doing the trend sit next to a friend in the same position and at the same height. As they lip-sync to the music, they tap the screen as fast as they can to make the screen flip between inverted and not inverted, doing slow head movements at the same time.

The resulting effect looks really cool, and users have been having plenty of fun with it.

How to use the inverted filter for Deja Vu TikTok challenge

Participating in the Deja Vu trend is simple.

Launch TikTok, and on the discovery page search ‘inverted’ to bring up the filter. Tap the effect, and then press the camera button. Tap the screen to invert the video.

If you want to participate in the Deja Vu trend, you’ll need add the following steps.

Once in the editor, click ‘sounds’ and search ‘Deja Vu’ to add the song. Sit next to your friend at a more or less equal height. As you lip-sync to the song and follow the head movements seen in the trend, rapidly tap the screen to add and remove the inverted filter.

This trend has gone insanely viral on TikTok, with some of the biggest stars on the app even joining in with the fun.