How to take the Loveprint quiz going viral on TikTok

There is a new quiz taking TikTok by storm – the Loveprint quiz. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Over the last few years, as TikTok has become a go-to part of millions of social media users’ routines, there have been a number of niches that have ballooned in popularity.

One of the most popular of these revolves around quizzes. Though, we’re not talking about trivia or a Mastermind specialist subject here. These quizzes are more to get an insight into certain things around your character and love life.

You’ve very likely seen things like the human feeling quiz, love language quiz, and the Jock, Nerd, Prep, Goth chart quiz going viral over the last few weeks, though there is a new one – the Loverprint quiz. Here’s what you need to know.

How to do the Loveprint quiz from TikTok

As the name suggests, Loveprint is kind of like the blueprint for your relationships and love life that will be unveiled after you’ve answered questions about you deal with situations around intimacy.

There are varying levels of answers – ranging from strongly agreeing with the statement to strongly disagreeing with it – that will help shape your Loveprint once its completed.

If you want to take it, you just have to head over to the Loveprint website, complete the list about your relationship status, and then you’ll be able to start the quiz.

Head over to the Loveprint quiz site Fill in the details about your love life Answer the questions as they pop up!

Once you’ve got your answer, you can share your Loveprint with others across TikTok and social media, as there are plenty looking to see how they shape up to others.