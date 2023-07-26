How to request to join a live on TikTok

TikTok allows creators to livestream to their followers and invite others to join them, but viewers can also request to join a live. Here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok Live is a feature that not only allows creators to broadcast themselves in real-time but also enables fans and followers to communicate directly with them.

Among the several interactive features that TikTok Live offers, one of the most popular ones is the ability to join a stream as a guest. This provides a more engaging and personalized experience, bridging the gap between creators and their followers.

Article continues after ad

The ‘Multi-guest‘ option lets you ask a creator if you can join their live, which can be valuable for a variety of reasons. It can allow you to have direct interaction with your favorite TikTokers, facilitate a more immersive Q&A session, or even enable collaborations between different content creators.

So, here’s everything you need to know about how to request to join a live.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Unsplash: Collabstr

How to request to join someone’s live on TikTok

The prospect of joining someone’s TikTok live may seem daunting at first, but the process is fairly easy. Just simply follow these steps:

Article continues after ad

Open TikTok and go to the live you want to join. Tap the Multi-guest button, then press Apply. If the request is accepted, the video settings will open, where you will have options to add the Enhance filter, Props, and turn on/off the camera and audio. Preview the video and audio on the screen. Tap the Go Live button to join the live in five seconds.

Remember, once you send a request, it’s up to the creator to accept it. If the Multi-guest button is missing, this means that the broadcaster is not currently allowing join requests to be sent.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

How to duet on TikTok | How to Stitch on TikTok | How to favorite videos on TikTok | How to find contacts on TikTok | How to use TikTok Stories | Best time to post on TikTok for more views and likes