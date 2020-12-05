Logo
How to get the cartoon filter on TikTok

Published: 5/Dec/2020 15:42

by Connor Bennett
Syeda Khaula Saad/Bustle/TikTok

The Cartoon filter has become the newest trend to rise to prominence on TikTok, with users flocking to use it. If you don’t know how to get it, but want to, simply follow the steps below. 

TikTok is, for the most part, all about jumping on a trend. Be it a dance routine, reacting to another uploading, or dueting with someone, the social media app is dominating by trends. 

Some of the most popular trends have come from being able to add a filter. We’ve seen filters that make TikTokers look like an Anime character, some that turn everything black and white, as well as others that turn you into a Disney character of your choosing. 

A handful of these filters are built into TikTok, and it’s just a case of adding them to your video, but others – like the new, incredibly popular Cartoon filter – require you to go elsewhere. 

Trends have played a huge role in TikTok's success.

Where to get the Cartoon filter for TikTok

In the case of the Cartoon filter, it’s exactly what it sounds like – it’ll make you look like a cartoon character. A few of these have popped up previously, but the new one is the best of the lot. 

However, for this one, you will need to go into Snapchat to get in. Simply head over there, add the filter to your face, take a photo or video, and then save it to your camera roll.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll then be able to upload it to TikTok and share it with the world. It’s a simple enough process once you’ve jumped through the first few Snapchat-related hurdles to get it.

  1. Open Snapchat and click the smiley face on the right-hand side
  2. Click explore, again in the bottom right 
  3. Search ‘Cartoon’ and select ‘Cartoon by Snapchat’
  4. Take your photo or video
  5. Save it to your Camera Roll
  6. Upload to Tiktok and away you go!

How long this filter trend sticks around on TikTok remains to be seen, so you’ll want to get your videos recorded and get them out before everyone moves on to the next one.

What that’ll be, though, who knows. We’re approaching the holiday season and new years, so maybe it’ll be related to that. 

xQc has hilarious response after Logic roasts him on stream

Published: 5/Dec/2020 15:13

by Georgina Smith
Twitch: xQc

Twitch streamer xQc had the best response after rapper Logic declined his invitation to a chess match live on stream, having mistakenly thought him to be the winner of the PogsChamps chess tournament.

Felix Lengyel a.k.a. xQc has been absolutely crushing Twitch stats this year, proving to be the most popular, and the highest-earning, streamer of 2020.

Despite his success, one area where he is most certainly lacking is chess skills – look no further than his 6-move loss to critikalMoist during the first PogChamps tournament as evidence of that.

In bizarre circumstances though, xQc’s chess skills earned him an unexpected roast from rapper Logic, live on stream, sparking a hilarious interaction between the streamers.

Instagram: xqcow1
xQc has become arguably the biggest name on Twitch in 2020.

xQc has been trying his hand at online chess recently, and has played with multiple different people online. Keen to see if Logic was willing to participate in a game, Lengyel sent him an invite, and hopped over to his stream to watch the reaction.

But, the reaction wasn’t quite what he expected. “F**k that dude, man. xQc wants to play with me, but he was Pog champion wasn’t he? F**k that dude, man. F**k xQc,” Logic joked.

Logic had got his wires a little crossed, as Felix actually placed last in Chess.com’s PogsChamps tournament back in June, and again in August. It’s safe to say xQc was bewildered, unsure of what caused the seemingly unprompted roast.

Though xQc had a hilarious comeback of his own, calling him a “strawberry looking a** man,” going on to say “what does he mean? What did I do?”

In the background, Logic continues with “he’s about to smack me up man,” as Felix looks on completely baffled as to how he’d been confused for an unrivaled chess player.

It’s clear the jokes were all in good fun, as Logic quickly asked his team to follow xQc on Twitter so the pair could DM.

Fans were loving the hilarious exchange between Felix and Logic, with one of the clips uploaded to YouTube gaining over 400,000 views in only a couple of days.