 David Dobrik stunned after Kardashians' viral FaceTime TikTok prank - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

David Dobrik stunned after Kardashians’ viral FaceTime TikTok prank

Published: 4/Dec/2020 15:03

by Georgina Smith
David Dobrik next to an image of the Kardashian family inside a phone
TikTok: kyliejenner / Instagram: daviddobrik

Share

David Dobrik James Charles

The Kardashian family decided to cause some TikTok chaos on December 3 when they collectively FaceTimed some random celebrity contacts, and creators like David Dobrik and James Charles were on their hit list.

If there’s anyone who can make a stir on social media, it’s undoubtedly the Kardashian family. With their immense power and wealth, they could pull some insane pranks if they truly wanted to.

But sometimes staying simple ends up being far funnier, so the family teamed up with each other to spook some of the famous faces in their contact list.

While plenty of influential people naturally will have collected a couple of phone numbers from members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, for many it’s unlikely that they ever expected them to call. And the Kardashians know that full well.

Kylie Jenner and James Charles hug during a YouTube video.
YouTube: James Charles
Kylie Jenner has collaborated with influencers like James Charles in the past.

In two videos uploaded to Kylie Jenner’s TikTok account, the viewfinder shows a large group of Kardashians standing in a group facing the phone, almost eerily still.

The group cycled through a selection of staggeringly famous faces, like actress Jennifer Lawrence and singer Justin Bieber. However, there were a couple of faces that popped up that some may have been surprised to see.

The phone screen showed that it was connecting to hugely popular YouTuber David Dobrik, and as soon as he answered he looked thoroughly confused. He quickly ripped off his face mask and looked even closer at his screen, immediately saying “that’s f***king ridiculous” when he realized that he had in fact just been called by the Kardashian family.

@kyliejenner

PART 2 🤣

♬ original sound – Kylie Jenner

Another familiar influencer pranked by the family was beauty YouTuber James Charles, who has a friendship with Kylie Jenner and has collaborated with her on his channel several times. Even he looked thoroughly baffled to have received an unannounced call, saying “what is going on?”

In the comments of the video, David said that “I thought I was being recruited,” whereas James had the opposite reaction and wrote, “I thought I was about to get sued.”

James Charles and David Dobrik comment on Kylie Jenner's TikTok

The hilariously chaotic video now has a colossal 10.5 million likes, with fans loving the perfectly executed prank by the Kardashian family.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

Share

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.