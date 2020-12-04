David Dobrik stunned after Kardashians' viral FaceTime TikTok prank - Dexerto

The Kardashian family decided to cause some TikTok chaos on December 3 when they collectively FaceTimed some random celebrity contacts, and creators like David Dobrik and James Charles were on their hit list.

If there’s anyone who can make a stir on social media, it’s undoubtedly the Kardashian family. With their immense power and wealth, they could pull some insane pranks if they truly wanted to.

But sometimes staying simple ends up being far funnier, so the family teamed up with each other to spook some of the famous faces in their contact list.

While plenty of influential people naturally will have collected a couple of phone numbers from members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, for many it’s unlikely that they ever expected them to call. And the Kardashians know that full well.

In two videos uploaded to Kylie Jenner’s TikTok account, the viewfinder shows a large group of Kardashians standing in a group facing the phone, almost eerily still.

The group cycled through a selection of staggeringly famous faces, like actress Jennifer Lawrence and singer Justin Bieber. However, there were a couple of faces that popped up that some may have been surprised to see.

The phone screen showed that it was connecting to hugely popular YouTuber David Dobrik, and as soon as he answered he looked thoroughly confused. He quickly ripped off his face mask and looked even closer at his screen, immediately saying “that’s f***king ridiculous” when he realized that he had in fact just been called by the Kardashian family.

Another familiar influencer pranked by the family was beauty YouTuber James Charles, who has a friendship with Kylie Jenner and has collaborated with her on his channel several times. Even he looked thoroughly baffled to have received an unannounced call, saying “what is going on?”

In the comments of the video, David said that “I thought I was being recruited,” whereas James had the opposite reaction and wrote, “I thought I was about to get sued.”

The hilariously chaotic video now has a colossal 10.5 million likes, with fans loving the perfectly executed prank by the Kardashian family.