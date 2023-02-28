How to get Keith Lee & Alexis Frost’s Fajita Quesadillas from Chipotle: Release date, TikTok hack, more

Chipotle is set to release the Fajita Quesadilla made famous by Alexis Frost and Keith Lee as one of the latest TikTok food hacks. Here’s everything we know about it, including how and when you can get it yourself.

Food ‘hacks’ on TikTok have blown up in popularity recently, whether it details ways to save money or a special trick to eat your fries on the go.

Some restaurants aren’t fans of TikTok hacks, however, and choose to deny making customers their orders.

Chipotle has chosen to embrace it after TikTok food reviewers Alexis Frost and Keith Lee went viral with the Fajita Quesadilla hack.

Set to launch soon, here’s everything we know about how to get the Fajita Quesadilla from Chipotle.

How to get Alexis Frost and Keith Lee’s Chipotle Fajita Quesadilla

On March 2, 2023, Chipotle will launch the Fajita Quesadilla on the app and website. They will not be available to order directly in-store.

They will also be offering Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette dressing as a side option for all quesadillas.

There will be five new Quesadilla options available, as well as special combinations to pay homage to Keith Lee and Alexis Frost.

Steak Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Chicken Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Barbacoa Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Carnitas Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Sofritas Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Keiths order, also known as the Keithadilla, is the following:

Fajita Quesadilla with Steak

On the Side: Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream, and Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette

Alexis Frost, who helped kick-start the viral TikTok trend in the first place, has opted for a slightly different set of items on the side.

Fajita Quesadilla with Steak

On the Side: Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Tomatillo Red-Chili Salsa, and Sour Cream

During an unannounced day in March, fans around Las Vegas have the chance to be surprised by the presence of the two influencers as well.

This marks the first time a major company has embraced a viral TikTok food hack by putting it on the menu, and we hope to see more in the future.