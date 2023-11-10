How to get a free dozen of donuts at Krispy Kreme on November 13

On November 13, Kripsy Kreme fans can pick up a free dozen donuts in participating locations. Here’s what you need to know.

Krispy Kreme has become incredibly popular among customers across the globe and, just recently, they announced that they’d be releasing an Elf-themed collection, which had fans freaking out. Though, those special treats are only available in the US.

Now, they’ve told fans that they’ll be giving away a whole dozen of donuts in participating locations. This comes as a part of World Kindness Day, which seeks to transform the lives of impoverished communities.

As a gesture of goodwill, fans can grab this freebie on November 13.

How to get a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts

But how will you be able pick up a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts? First of all, make sure that your local Krispy Kreme is a participating location.

This deal is for the US only, and doesn’t include the UK, or European countries.

Fans will need to make sure that they get there early, as only the first 500 guests will receive one of these coveted boxes.

There’s no catch to the deal, as customers will be able to grab a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts completely free of charge.

The post, from popular food blogger, thefreebieguy, has gained a lot of attention, with people clamoring to be first to arrive in-store. It seems as though there might be some competition for the doughnuts on November 13.

Fast food fans can also pick up some freebies for Veterans day 2023.